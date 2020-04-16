Global Pet Food Acidulants Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Pet Food Acidulants Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pet Food Acidulants Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Acidulants are chemical compounds that confer a tart, sour, or acidic flavor to foods. They differ from acidity regulators, which are food additives intended to modify the stability of food or enzymes within it. Typical acidulants are acetic acid (e.g. in pickles) and citric acid. Many beverages, such as colas, contain phosphoric acid. Sour candies often are formulated with malic acid.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Corbion Purac
ADM
RP International
Nanjing Xiangshengtai Industry
Global Specialty Ingredients
Cargill
Jungbunzlauer Suisse
Bartek Ingredients
Weifang Ensign Industry
Isegen
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Citric Acid
Lactic Acid
Fumaric Acid
Phosphoric Acid
Tartaric Acid
Malic Acid
Acetic Acid
Other
Segment by Application
Food
Beverage
