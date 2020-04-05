Global Pesticide Adjuvant Market Report, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A pesticide adjuvant is broadly defined as any substance added to the spray tank, separate from the pesticide formulation, that will improve the performance of the pesticide.
As environmental, regulatory, and consumer concerns are moving the crop protection industry in the direction of products that have favorable toxicological and environmental characteristics, pesticide manufacturers have relied upon these expectations with the formulation additives. They serve several functions, including improving the effectiveness of pesticides and transforming active ingredients into products that can be easily and safely transported and applied to the field.
The global Pesticide Adjuvant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pesticide Adjuvant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pesticide Adjuvant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Dow
AkzoNobel
Solvay
Evonik Industries
Helena Chemical
Huntsman
Land O’Lakes
Lonza & Solvay
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by product types
Surfactants & emulsifiers
Drift control agents
Oil concentrates
Compatibility agents
Water conditioners
by pesticide type
Glyphosate
Atrazine
2,4-D
S-metolachlor
Dicamba
Other herbicides
Insecticides
Fungicides
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Commercial
Consumer
