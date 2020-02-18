Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth, Demand & Forecast to 2024

The stringent regulations related to occupational health and safety is the key growth driver for the global personal protective equipment market. The increasing consumer awareness about personal safety at workplace is another important factor for the growth of this market. The companies around the world are focusing on employee safety, due to up surge in workplace fatalities.

The hand protection equipment dominates the product segment of the global personal protective equipment market; however protective clothing is expected to become the largest product segment by 2020. Based on industry type, manufacturing industry dominated the market in 2014.

The personal protective equipment includes products related to the protection of eye, face, head, foot and legs, and hand and arms. The hazards of different types caused by falling of objects, colliding with sharp edges, interaction with chemicals, flying sparks and several others are caused at workplaces. Several codes of regulations (CFR) have been laid down by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which states the employers’ liability to protect their employees from workplace hazards causing injuries.

The respiratory protection segment is growing at the fastest pace, and is expected to account for a considerable share in the global personal protective equipment market during the forecast period. The increasing instances of communicable and respiratory diseases, such as H1N1 and bird flu are the key reasons for the expected growth of this segment.

The demand for chemicals is increasing, due to growing industrialization and widespread use of chemicals, as raw materials for several industries. The chemical industry in Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 4% respectively during 2015 – 2018.

The U.S. is the major market for personal protective equipment globally. The major markets in Europe include Germany, the U.K., France, and Russia. The key markets in Asia-Pacific include China, India, and Japan. The increasing industrialization in Asia-Pacific, owing to high population growth is expected to significantly boost the growth of the market for personal protective equipment in the region. The emerging countries, such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Brazil are expected to provide growth opportunity for the global personal protective equipment market.

