Global Personal Property Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Property insurance is a broad term for a series of policies that provide either property protection coverage or liability coverage. Property insurance provides financial reimbursement to the owner or renter of a structure and its contents in case there is damage or theft, and to a person other than the owner or renter if that person is injured on the property.
In 2018, the global Personal Property Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Personal Property Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Property Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Allstate Insurance
Allianz
AXA
Aviva
State Farm Insurance
Zurich Financial Services
MetLife
GEICO
Liberty Mutual
Aegon
Prudential Financial
AIG
PingAn
Chubb
CPIC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Renters Insurance
Condo Insurance
Homeowners Insurance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
≤20 Years Old
20~30 Years Old
30~40 Years Old
40~50 Years Old
50~60 Years Old
≥60 Years Old
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Property Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
