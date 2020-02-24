GLOBAL PERSONAL LUXURY GOODS MARKET 2019 KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, SUPPLY, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2019

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2019

Description:

Luxury is defined internationally as “a kind of consumer goods beyond the scope of people’s needs for survival and development, with unique, rare, rare and other characteristics”, also known as non-life necessities.

The rise in tourist spending as one of the primary growth factors for this market.

The global Personal Luxury Goods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Personal Luxury Goods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personal Luxury Goods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Estee Lauder

L’Oreal

Luxottica

LVMH

Richemont

The Swatch Group

BURBERRY

BREITLING

CHANEL

COACH

Giorgio Armani

Kate Spade

Kering

Nina Ricci

PRADA

Tiffany

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Accessories

Apparel

Watch And Jewelry

Luxury Cosmetics

Segment by Application

Specialty Retailers

Department Stores

Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Personal Luxury Goods Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Luxury Goods

1.2 Personal Luxury Goods Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Luxury Goods Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Accessories

1.2.3 Apparel

1.2.4 Watch And Jewelry

1.2.5 Luxury Cosmetics

1.3 Personal Luxury Goods Segment by Application

1.3.1 Personal Luxury Goods Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Specialty Retailers

1.3.3 Department Stores

1.3.4 Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

1.4 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Size

1.5.1 Global Personal Luxury Goods Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Personal Luxury Goods Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal Luxury Goods Business

7.1 Estee Lauder

7.1.1 Estee Lauder Personal Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Personal Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Estee Lauder Personal Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 L’Oreal

7.2.1 L’Oreal Personal Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Personal Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 L’Oreal Personal Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Luxottica

7.3.1 Luxottica Personal Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Personal Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Luxottica Personal Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 LVMH

7.4.1 LVMH Personal Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Personal Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 LVMH Personal Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Richemont

7.5.1 Richemont Personal Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Personal Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Richemont Personal Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 The Swatch Group

7.6.1 The Swatch Group Personal Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Personal Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 The Swatch Group Personal Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 BURBERRY

7.7.1 BURBERRY Personal Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Personal Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 BURBERRY Personal Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BREITLING

7.8.1 BREITLING Personal Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Personal Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 BREITLING Personal Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 CHANEL

7.9.1 CHANEL Personal Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Personal Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 CHANEL Personal Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 COACH

7.10.1 COACH Personal Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Personal Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 COACH Personal Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Giorgio Armani

7.12 Kate Spade

7.13 Kering

7.14 Nina Ricci

7.15 PRADA

7.16 Tiffany

Continued…..

