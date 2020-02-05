Global Personal Identity Management Market Future Growth, Industry Verticals, and Forecast to 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Personal Identity Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Personal Identity Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Personal Identity Management market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Mobile devices are becoming the preferred devices for web browsing, e-mailing, social networking, application downloads, and transactions. Therefore, the security of mobile devices is becoming a priority for individual consumers and enterprises alike, leading to an increased adoption of personal identity management solutions. Personal identity management broadly encompasses the protection of mobile devices from malware, data theft, unauthorized access, viruses, spyware, hackers, online identity theft, and accidental loss.

North America is expected to have the largest market size and would dominate the market during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the internet and smart & connected devices has led to growing security needs. Also, rapid economic growth in the developing APAC countries along with improving regulatory reforms and economic stability are driving the growth of the Personal identity management market in the region. In Latin America, SMEs as well as enterprises belonging to a range of verticals such as public utilities and many others are expected to increase investments in Personal Identity Management applications.

In 2017, the global Personal Identity Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

Vmware

CA Technologies

Microsoft

Oracle

Okta

Hitachi Id Systems

Dell

NetIQ

Sailpoint Technologies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Telecom and IT

Retail and CPG

Energy and Utilities

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life sciences

Others

