Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size (Value) by Player’s (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

This comprehensive Personal Flotation Devices research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

This report studies the Personal Flotation Devices market, A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious.

A personal flotation device is flotation which is often wearable in the form of a vest, and is intended to help water-bound individuals stay afloat. PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection.

The global average price of Personal Flotation Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 41.2 USD/Unit in 2013 to 38.6 USD/Unit in 2017.

The classification of Personal Flotation Devices includes Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core), Life Jacket, Survival Suit, Buoyancy Compensator and Others. The sales proportion of Life Jacket in 2017 is about 54.01%.

Personal Flotation Devices is widely used in Passenger and Aircraft Crew, Commercial Vessel, Government and Military, and Water Sporting. The most proportion of Personal Flotation Devices is Commercial Vessel and in 2017 with 44.30% market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Flotation Devices market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2690 million by 2024, from US$ 2170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Personal Flotation Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/521949

Segmentation by product type

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others

Segmentation by application

Passenger and Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government and Military

Water Sporting

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Personal-Flotation-Devices-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Survitec Group Limited

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Hansen Protection

Drarger

Johnson Outdoors

LALIZAS

Secumar

International Safety Products

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

Dongtai Jianghai

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Aqua Lung International

O’Neill

Astral

Stormy Lifejackets

Kokatat

Harmony Gear

JimBuoy

SeaSafe Systems

Spinlock

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Personal Flotation Devices Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/521949

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact us: – Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager, [email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook