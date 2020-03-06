GLOBAL PERSONAL DOMESTIC SERVICE ROBOTICS MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Robots perform complex tasks with high speed, precision, and accuracy.

The use of robots as pets and for personal assistance is an upcoming trend in the market.

The global Personal Domestic Service Robotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Personal Domestic Service Robotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personal Domestic Service Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

iRobot

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Yujin Robots

Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate

ECOVACS

Future Robot

GeckoSystems

Hanool Robotics

Hayward Industries

Hoover

Intel

Jibo

Mamirobot

Matsutek

Maytronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Professional Service Robots

Personal Service Robots

Segment by Application

Pet Feeding

Multimedia

Security

Clean

Other

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Domestic Service Robotics

1.2 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Segment by Type

