Global Personal Cloud Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2025

This report studies the global Personal Cloud market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Personal Cloud market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A personal cloud is a collection of digital content and services which are accessible from any device. The personal cloud is not a tangible entity. It is a place which gives users the ability to store, synchronize, stream and share content on a relative core, moving from one platform, screen and location to another. Created on connected services and applications, it reflects and sets consumers expectations for how next-generation computing services will work.

Internet service providers also play a vital role in the growth of this market as they allow sending and receiving of information over the networks such as ZyXEL and Tetherview. Personal cloud market consists of various stakeholders including personal cloud service providers, device manufacturers, network providers, internet service providers, application developers, white label cloud service providers, and consumer electronics providers. These stakeholders play an important role in the significant growth of the market by providing the technologies needed, communication devices, networks, and applications, to name a few.

In 2017, the global Personal Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Apple

Microsoft

Google

Amazon Web Services

Seagate

Dropbox

Egnyte

Buffalo Technology

Sugarsync

Box

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct Revenues

Indirect Revenues

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Personal Cloud in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Personal Cloud Manufacturers

Personal Cloud Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Personal Cloud Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

