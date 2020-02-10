Global Personal Care Active Market: Useful Perspective on future opportunities and strategies of key players

Summary:

Introduction

Global Personal Care Active Market

Personal care active ingredients are series of raw materials used in personal care products, which include the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients etc. and mainly used in skin care hair care cosmetic and oral care products etc. This report researches and analyzes the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients products etc.

The personal care active ingredients industry concentration is relatively low; there are over two hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the high-end products market, the top ten occupy for over 40% of global production, like BASF, Solvay, Dow Corning, Croda, AkzoNobel, Clariant, Evonik, Stepan, Innospecinc, Elementis Specialties, Lonza, Kao, Lubrizol, AAK Personal Care, Huntsman, New Japan Chemical, Colonial Chemical etc. the giants are almost located in USA West Europe and Japan. Most of the rest of manufacturers are some small-scale enterprises and produce the low-end products, mainly distributed in the developing regions like Asia, South America and the Middle East etc.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These several years, some Chinese manufactures were aimed at improving their technology, but their product quality still cannot catch up with the international ones’, so they took low-end market in China.

This industry is easily affected by the global economy and policy, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to improvement of the personal health, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of personal care active ingredients will increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Care Active market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9170 million by 2024, from US$ 6620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Personal Care Active business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal Care Active market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Personal Care Active value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Surfactants

Conditioning Polymers

Emusifier

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Other (oral care etc.)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Basf(DE)

Solvay(BE)

Dow Corning(DE)

Croda(UK)

AkzoNobel(NL)

Clariant(CH)

Evonik(DE)

Stepan(US)

Innospecinc(DE)

Elementis Specialties(UK)

Lonza(CH)

Kao(JP)

Lubrizol(US)

AAK Personal Care(SE)

Huntsman(US)

New Japan Chemical(JP)

Colonial Chemical(US)

Taiwan NJC(TW)

Seppic(FR)

DSM(NL)

Vantage Specialty Chemical(US)

Hydrior(CH)

Oxiteno(BR)

Gattefossé(FR)

Jarchem(US)

Sunjin Chemical(KR)

Galaxy Surfactants(IN)

KLK OLEO(MY)

Induchem(CH)

Nikko Chemical(JP)

Zhejiang Zanyu(CN)

Tinci Materials(CN)

Sino Lion(CN)

Follower’s Song(CN)

Guangzhou DX Chemical(CN)

Hunan Resun-Auway(CN)

Shanghai Fine Chemical(CN)

Zhongshan Kemei Oleochemicals(CN)

Shanghai Delta Industry(CN)

Guangzhou Startec(CN)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Personal Care Active consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Personal Care Active market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Personal Care Active manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Personal Care Active with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Personal Care Active submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Personal Care Active Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Personal Care Active Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Personal Care Active Segment by Type

2.2.1 Surfactants

2.2.2 Conditioning Polymers

2.2.3 Emusifier

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Personal Care Active Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Personal Care Active Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Personal Care Active Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Personal Care Active Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Personal Care Active Segment by Application

2.4.1 Skin Care

2.4.2 Hair Care

2.4.3 Cosmetics

2.4.4 Other (oral care etc.)

2.5 Personal Care Active Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Personal Care Active Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Personal Care Active Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Personal Care Active Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Personal Care Active by Players

3.1 Global Personal Care Active Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Personal Care Active Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Personal Care Active Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Personal Care Active Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Personal Care Active Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Personal Care Active Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Personal Care Active Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Personal Care Active Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Personal Care Active Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Personal Care Active Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Personal Care Active by Regions

4.1 Personal Care Active by Regions

4.1.1 Global Personal Care Active Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Personal Care Active Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Personal Care Active Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Personal Care Active Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Personal Care Active Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Personal Care Active Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Personal Care Active Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Personal Care Active Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Personal Care Active Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Personal Care Active Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Personal Care Active Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

……

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Personal Care Active

Table Product Specifications of Personal Care Active

Figure Personal Care Active Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Personal Care Active Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K MT)

Continued….

