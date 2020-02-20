Global Permethrin Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Permethrin Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

Permethrin is an insecticide in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids are synthetic chemicals that act like natural extracts from the chrysanthemum flower. Permethrin is used in a number of ways to control insects.

Products containing permethrin may be used in Public Hygiene mosquito control programs. They may be used on food and feed crops, on ornamental lawns, on livestock and pets, in structures and buildings, and on clothing. Permethrin may also be used in places where food is handled, such as restaurants. Permethrin was first registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) in 1979, and was re-registered in 2006.

Scope of the Report:

The permethrin industry concentration is relatively high; there are nine major manufacturers in the world, which are mainly distribute in China and India. China has sold about 1611 MT in 2016 and India sold 3352 MT at the same year. As for western countries, companies there usually import permethrin for the production of pesticides and insect repellent.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. International companies have been leading the RandD level in the past. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology.

Global major consumption regions are distributed in China, North America, Europe, India and Japan etc. North America and Europe separately consumed about 13.50% and 14.14% of global total consumption in 2016. China consumed 1611 MT in 2016, accounting for a share of 17.89%. India, as the largest production and consumption region, consumed about 3352 MT in 2016.

The worldwide market for Permethrin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Permethrin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sumitomo Chemical

Yangnong Chemical

Bayer

Heranba

Tagros

Meghmani

Crop Life Science Limited

Aestar

Gharda

Guangdong Liwei

Market Segment by Type, covers

Agriculture Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Public Hygiene

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Permethrin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Permethrin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Permethrin in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Permethrin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Permethrin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Permethrin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Permethrin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

