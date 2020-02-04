Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Perishable Goods Transportation involves the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods. It is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process. Perishable goods transportation is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process.

Scope of the Report:

The rise in the global population is a factor that is contributing to the growth of the perishable goods transportation market. The growing population and the food wastage due to spoilage mandate the need for food preservation for longer periods to deal with the subsequent shortage of food.

The vehicles transporting meat and fish products are equipped with insulation and refrigeration systems that are capable of maintaining temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit for frozen foods and lower than 45 degrees Fahrenheit for refrigerated seafood. Furthermore, these transportation vehicles are designed in a way to ensure proper circulation of refrigerated air.

The global Perishable Goods Transportation market is valued at 13200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 19500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Perishable Goods Transportation.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Perishable Goods Transportation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Perishable Goods Transportation market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

H. Robinson

Ingersoll Rand

Maersk Line

NYK Line

Hapag-Lloyd

CMA CGM

Swift Transportation

MOL

MCT Transportation

CRST International

Orient Overseas Container Line

VersaCold

Africa Express Line

COSCO SHIPPING

FST Logisitics

Bay and Bay

K Line Logistics

Stevens Transport

Maestro Reefers

CSAV

Weber Logistics

Hanson Logistics

Geest Line

Kyowa Shipping

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Meat, Fish, and Seafood

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Vegetables and Fruits

Bakery and Confectionery

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

By Road

By Sea

Other

