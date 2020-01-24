Global Perfume Market Forecast 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Perfume Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Perfume is a mixture of fragrant essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives and solvents used to give the human body, animals, objects, and living spaces “a pleasant scent”.

In this report, all statistics of perfume are based on the standard of 50ml/bottle.

Perfume is stated to have main three notes, which work jointly to shape the long-lasting fragrance. These notes are created carefully with knowledge of the evaporation process of the perfume.

The technical barriers of perfume are not high, and the perfume production concentrated in several companies including Loreal, Coty, CHANEL, AVON, LVMH, EstÃ©e Lauder, Puig, Procter and Gamble, Elizabeth Arden, Interparfums, Shiseido, Amore Pacific, and others. They have been widely recognized by consumer groups.

Perfume is widely used for women, men, automotive, and others. In 2014, women’s perfume occupies more than half of perfume amount. Asia and Latin America were home to the fastest growing markets. Brazil, Chile, India, Indonesia and Vietnam registered the highest CAGRs over the last five years. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and the heightened importance on personal appearance and grooming, the increased consumption of perfume is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Perfume industry will usher in a rapidly growth space.

According to this study, over the next five years the Perfume market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Perfume business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Perfume market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Perfume value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024

Parfum

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau de Cologne

Eau Fraiche

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024

Men’s Perfume

Women’s Perfume

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Loreal

Coty

CHANEL

AVON

LVMH

EstÃ©e Lauder

Puig

Procter and Gamble

Elizabeth Arden

Interparfums

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Salvatore Ferragamo

ICR Spa

Jahwa

Saint Melin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Perfume consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Perfume market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Perfume manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Perfume with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Perfume submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

