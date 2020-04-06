In this report, the Global Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Perfluorosulfonic Acid Resin is a special polymer, with extraordinary stability and chemical resistance dielectric properties, which are widely used in chlor –alkali industry, proton exchange membrane fuel cells, lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, other electrolysis devices, sewage disposal, chemical catalysis, photocatalysis.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

The global Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin market is valued at 840 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Perfluorosulfonic Acid (PFSA) Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Solvay

Dongyue Group

Nanda Synthetic

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PFSA Dispersion

PFSA Granules (Powders, Pellets)

Segment by Application

Ion Exchange Conductive Film

Fuel Cell Membrane & Electrode

Catalyst

Others

