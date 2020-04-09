Global Perfluoropolyethers Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Perfluoropolyethers Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Perfluoropolyethers Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Perfluoropolyethers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Perfluoropolyethers market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Perfluoropolyether (or PFPE) is a long chain polymer which consists of carbon, oxygen and fluorine atoms. The molecular structure can be branched, linear, or a combination thereof depending on the desired physical properties.

Perfluoropolyether has lubricating effect on mechanical structure.

The classification of perfluoropolyether includes PFPE Oil and PFPE Grease, and the proportion of PFPE Grease in 2017 is about 73%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Perfluoropolyether is widely used in aerospace, electronic, chemical and other field. The most proportion of perfluoropolyether is aerospace, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 37.62%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25%.

The global Perfluoropolyethers market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Dupont (Chemours)

SOLVAY

DAIKIN

Dow Corning

KlÃ¼ber Lubrication

ICAN

M&I Materials Limited

Nye Lubricants

Hunan Nonferrous

IKV Tribology

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PFPE Oil

PFPE Grease

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aerospace

Electronic

Chemical

Other Industries

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Perfluoropolyethers sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Perfluoropolyethers players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Perfluoropolyethers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Perfluoropolyethers Manufacturers

Perfluoropolyethers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Perfluoropolyethers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

