In this report, the Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) offer the highest operating temperature range, the most comprehensive chemical compatibility and the lowest off-gassing and extractable levels of any rubber material. They are capable of service temperatures up to 327C, and are resistant to more than 1,800 chemical substances. It is widely used in petroleum & chemical industry, aerospace industry, Chemical & Materials industry, etc. This report studies the FFKM polymer market.

Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) materials provide the best possible resistance to very high temperatures and extreme chemical environments, whilst maintaining their elastomeric sealing capabilities. Furthermore it does not compromise on key mechanical properties, such as compression set resistance, volume swell resistance and tensile properties. Compared with other fluororubber, it has unique characteristic. As to the FFKM downstream application, aerospace industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 38.76% of the consumption in 2016.

At present, the production of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) is distributed in USA, Europe, and Japan. USA is the largest production country of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA market will take up about 58.83% in the global production in 2016.

The Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) production will reach about 51.94 MT in 2017 from 42.21 MT in 2012 at an average growth rate of more than 3.63%.

Only a few companies master the core technology of FFKM. DuPont, 3M, Solvay are the key suppliers in the global FFKM. Top three company production accounted for above 81.00% of the global market in 2016. DuPont pioneers the production of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) in 1975

Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) market size will increase to 370 Million US$ by 2025, from 350 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DuPont

3M

Solvay

Daikin

Asahi Glass

Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) Breakdown Data by Type

Fluororubber 246

Fluororubber 26

Fluororubber 23

Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) Breakdown Data by Application

Petroleum & Chemical Industry

Aerospace Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

