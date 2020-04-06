In this report, the Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Peracetic acid (also known as peroxyacetic acid, or PAA), is an organic compound. It is a colorless liquid with a characteristic pungent odor reminiscent of household vinegar. All commercially available PAA products contain an equilibrium of PAA, hydrogen peroxide, acetic acid, and water. Its formula is CH3CO3H.

Leading region in peracetic acid industry is Europe and is the largest consumption region, with the sales market share of 49.58% in 2017. The top three companies occupied about 57.36% consumption share of the market in 2017.

The global Peracetic Acid (PAA) market is valued at 390 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Peracetic Acid (PAA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Peracetic Acid (PAA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Evonik

PeroxyChem

Kemira

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Daicel

BioSafe Systems

Airedale Chemical

Enviro Tech

Biosan

Tanfac Industries

Shepard Bros

HABO

Huatai Interox Chemicals

Temu Chemical Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

5% PAA

10%-12% PAA

15% PAA

Others

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage Industry

Healthcare

Others

