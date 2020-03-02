Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software:

Executive Summary

Peer-to-peer fundraising is a method of fundraising that leverages your supporters to fundraise on your behalf. It’s also known as social fundraising, personal and/or team fundraising, or p2p fundraising. Peer-to-peer fundraising is a great way to get new donors and reach new networks of people.

This report focuses on the global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aplos

DonorPerfect Fundraising Software

Salsa CRM

NeonCRM

Kindful

Charityproud

EveryAction

MemberClicks

Qgiv

eTapestry

Classy

DonorStudio

CrowdRise

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Size

2.2 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Aplos

12.1.1 Aplos Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Introduction

12.1.4 Aplos Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Aplos Recent Development

12.2 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software

12.2.1 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Introduction

12.2.4 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 DonorPerfect Fundraising Software Recent Development

12.3 Salsa CRM

12.3.1 Salsa CRM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Introduction

12.3.4 Salsa CRM Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Salsa CRM Recent Development

12.4 NeonCRM

12.4.1 NeonCRM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Introduction

12.4.4 NeonCRM Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NeonCRM Recent Development

12.5 Kindful

12.5.1 Kindful Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Introduction

12.5.4 Kindful Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Kindful Recent Development

12.6 Charityproud

12.6.1 Charityproud Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Introduction

12.6.4 Charityproud Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Charityproud Recent Development

12.7 EveryAction

12.7.1 EveryAction Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Introduction

12.7.4 EveryAction Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 EveryAction Recent Development

12.8 MemberClicks

12.8.1 MemberClicks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Introduction

12.8.4 MemberClicks Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 MemberClicks Recent Development

12.9 Qgiv

12.9.1 Qgiv Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Introduction

12.9.4 Qgiv Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Qgiv Recent Development

12.10 eTapestry

12.10.1 eTapestry Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Introduction

12.10.4 eTapestry Revenue in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 eTapestry Recent Development

12.11 Classy

12.12 DonorStudio

12.13 CrowdRise

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

