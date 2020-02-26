Global Pedestrian Detection Systems Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022

Pedestrian detection is an important entity in any surveillance system – it provides a clear understanding towards the semantics involved in deciphering video footages. This forms a crucial application development for the automotive industry as it could directly and positively affect the safety systems across the landscape. Most such software systems are designed to help avoid cars hitting a pedestrian or to minimize injuries by slowing or stopping the vehicle before it hits the individual.

The technology uses advanced sensors to detect human activity and movements and alerts the driver. There are much advanced software that even goes as far as to stop the brakes automatically when required. Stereoscopic cameras and radars are used to detect subtle movements in people. Infrared technology is being heavily used to help with the same during night time.

The end users for a technology such as this are the car and other heavy vehicle manufacturers who integrate it into their systems in order to help control their vehicles during heavy traffic and minimize accidents and losses.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing population along with the heavy increase in the average number of vehicles on road are the reasons for the growing concerns for enhanced pedestrian detection systems. The most important application of the software is to mitigate human loss due to errors on the road. Most developed countries have the technology totally equipped to handle pedestrian detection while it is still on its way towards application in developing nations. High disposable income amongst the top bracket also allows for luxury cars to have such features to sell better.

It has been found that usage of the technology could mitigate pedestrian crashes to 5000 vehicle-pedestrian crashes and 810 fatal vehicle-pedestrian crashes per year (U.S. Department of Transportation).

This is useful not just to the community in particular but also to the car manufacturer for whom the safety of their fleet is a matter of grave concern. Overall, it also ensures that the control over the number of fatalities is maintained and that the driver is better aware of his/her movements aided by the technology.

Most car and heavy vehicle manufacturers use this technology in their systems – this helps them stay ahead of the curve and also manage to charge an extra premium for automating a process where human intervention was considered difficult few decades back.

Market Segmentation

While all key automobile manufacturers are looking at the world over to introduce this software, the US and the European markets are clearly ahead in terms of proper usage. The fastest growing segment is the commercial vehicles and is driven by the need to enhance safety since these vehicles travel long distances.

Region/Geographical Analysis

North America and Europe rank high in terms of being the first movers into this space. Developing countries such as China and India are not too far behind in catching up. This is also facilitated by the fact that quite a few global automobile manufacturers have laid down models the world over that come equipped with this technology.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this field are companies such as Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Toyota, Volvo, Audi, Nissan, Honda, General Motors, BMW and FLIR Systems.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

