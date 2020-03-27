Global PE Pipe Resin Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PE pipe resin refers to PE resin which is mainly used during the production process of PE pipe. Currently, the most widely used PE resin is PE 80 and PE 100.

HDPE pipe systems provide sustainable and harmless solution to growing demand for clean water and modern sewer systems. The new applications in the field of storm water drainage, marine crossing, intake and outfall, fire loops, district heating and domestic geothermal technology rely on superb properties of HDPE material, its long service life and thriving long track record of more than 60 years.

The PE pipe resin market was dominated by several international petrochemical companies, such as LyondellBasell, Dow, Borealis and so on. The top 5 producers contributed about 50% sales share globally. The market is relatively concentrated.

With gradual recovery of global economy, plastic pipe industry will become promising in the coming few years. PE pipe is competing with PVC pipe and PP pipe in the plastic pipe industry. With distinctive characteristics, PE pipe will be used more and more common in some field, such as water supply system, gas & oil industry, etc. Market insiders predict that stimulated by the pipe industry, global PE pipe resin market will reach to 7000 million USD in the year of 2023.

The global PE Pipe Resin market is valued at 6010 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PE Pipe Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PE Pipe Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LyondellBasell

Dow

Borealis

SABIC

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Ineos

Braskem

Total

Exxon Mobil

SINOPEC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PE 100

PE 80

Other

Segment by Application

Water Supply Pipe

Sewage & Drainage Pipe

Oil & Gas Pipe

Agriculture Pipe

Others

