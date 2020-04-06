In this report, the Global PE Foam Tape Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PE Foam Tape Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PE foam tape is PE foam as backing, coated on both sides with strong solvent acrylic adhesive, covered with PE plastic film or yellow silicone paper or white silicone paper or glassine silicone paper as release paper liner.

Polyethylene Foam Tapes combine a rubber-based adhesive with conformable closed cell foam. The rubber based adhesive provides a good initial bond to a variety of surfaces.

Global PE foam tapes market is expected to grow and gain traction during the forecast period owing to features such as huge internal strength and good flexibility reducing peeling stress. Furthermore, eco-friendly concept, shock absorption capability, and good anti-aging properties are some of the factors which are expected to fuel the global PE foam tapes market during the forecast period. Moreover, good anti-vibration properties, long-term holding power, excellent resistance to moistures & solvents, and excellent conformity are few other driving factors for global PE foam tapes market during the forecast period.

Currently, there are many players in this market. 3M, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Scapa, Mactac (Lintec), Avery Dennison, Saint-Gobain, ADDEV Materials, Achem (YC Group) and some others are playing important roles in PE foam tape industry.China is estimated to dominate the global PE foam tapes market during the forecast period due to high penetration of building and automotive industry, with approximately 34.98% of market sales contributed by China. Further, United States market is estimated to be at the second highest market about 20.15% sales share owing to growing awareness among customers for better quality and more reliable products rather than going for the inexpensive ones. The sales share growth in the European region is relatively stable. Shifting focus of automotive manufacturers to open manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Brazil are estimated to drive the PE foam tapes market in Latin America during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period owing to growing construction activities in GCC countries. Japan is anticipated to register relatively slower growth due to high penetration of foam tapes in the region.

The global PE Foam Tape market was valued at 2995.8 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4288.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PE Foam Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PE Foam Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of PE Foam Tape in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their PE Foam Tape manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Tesa SE

Scapa

Mactac

Avery Dennison

Saint-Gobain

ADDEV Materials

Achem (YC Group)

3F GmbH

Sanoj Tape Group

Folsen

Adhesive Applications

Pres-On

Can-Do National Tape

LAMATEK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Segment by Type

Double Sided

Single Sided

In 2018, Double Sided accounted for a major share of 84% in the global PE Foam Tape market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3588 M USD by 2025 from 2659 M USD in 2018.

Segment by Application

Buildings & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Home Appliances

Other Industries

In PE Foam Tape market, Automotive segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 1045 (M Sqm) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.53% during 2018 and 2025. It means that PE Foam Tape will be promising in the Automotive field in the next couple of years.

