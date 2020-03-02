Global PCB Waste Services Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PCB Waste Services Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “PCB Waste Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The PCB Waste Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) are synthetic compounds with stable chemical properties that were used mainly in electrical components.

In 2018, the global PCB Waste Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global PCB Waste Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PCB Waste Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

US Ecology

Clean Harbors

Miller Waste

Aevitas

Veolia

LEI

Eastern Environmental Technologies

JESCO

Polyeco

ERG Environmental

Séché Environnement (Trédi)

BalBok

Emerald Transformer

Triumvirate Environmental

Cooper’s Environmental

Safety-Kleen

McMahon Services

Proeco

C.L.E.A.N. Alliance

Lanark Highlands

WMSolutions

SENA Waste Services

ACTES Environmental

SGS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transformer Drain and Flush

Disposal of PCB Items and Carcasses

Bulk Soils Disposal

Treatment and Disposal of Mixed PBC/RCRA and Radioactive Waste

PCB Remediation Waste

Market segment by Application, split into

Electrical Industry

Chemical Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global PCB Waste Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the PCB Waste Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

PCB Waste Services Manufacturers

PCB Waste Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

PCB Waste Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global PCB Waste Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Transformer Drain and Flush

1.4.3 Disposal of PCB Items and Carcasses

1.4.4 Bulk Soils Disposal

1.4.5 Treatment and Disposal of Mixed PBC/RCRA and Radioactive Waste

1.4.6 PCB Remediation Waste

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PCB Waste Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Electrical Industry

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 PCB Waste Services Market Size

2.2 PCB Waste Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 PCB Waste Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 PCB Waste Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 US Ecology

12.1.1 US Ecology Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction

12.1.4 US Ecology Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 US Ecology Recent Development

12.2 Clean Harbors

12.2.1 Clean Harbors Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction

12.2.4 Clean Harbors Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Clean Harbors Recent Development

12.3 Miller Waste

12.3.1 Miller Waste Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction

12.3.4 Miller Waste Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Miller Waste Recent Development

12.4 Aevitas

12.4.1 Aevitas Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction

12.4.4 Aevitas Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Aevitas Recent Development

12.5 Veolia

12.5.1 Veolia Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction

12.5.4 Veolia Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Veolia Recent Development

12.6 LEI

12.6.1 LEI Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction

12.6.4 LEI Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 LEI Recent Development

12.7 Eastern Environmental Technologies

12.7.1 Eastern Environmental Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction

12.7.4 Eastern Environmental Technologies Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Eastern Environmental Technologies Recent Development

12.8 JESCO

12.8.1 JESCO Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction

12.8.4 JESCO Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 JESCO Recent Development

12.9 Polyeco

12.9.1 Polyeco Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction

12.9.4 Polyeco Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Polyeco Recent Development

12.10 ERG Environmental

12.10.1 ERG Environmental Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction

12.10.4 ERG Environmental Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 ERG Environmental Recent Development

Continued….

