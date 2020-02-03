Global: PCB & PCBA Emerging Market 2019

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global PCB & PCBA Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A printed circuit board (PCB) mechanically supports and electrically connects electronic components using conductive tracks, pads and other features etched from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. Components – capacitors, resistors or active devices – are generally soldered on the PCB.

PCB and PCBA industry is highly fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, United States and China. Among them, China output volume accounted for more than 48.01% of the total output of global PCB and PCBA in 2017. Nippon Mektron is the world leading manufacturer in global PCB and PCBA market with the market share of 4.12%, in terms of revenue.

There are major six classifications of PCB and PCBA in this report, Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits and Rigid Flex. In the global market, the output volume share of each type of PCB and PCBA is 23.59%, 38.56%, 8.30%, 6.80%, 16.43% and 2.38% in 2017.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the PCB and PCBA raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of PCB and PCBA.

According to this study, over the next five years the PCB and PCBA market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 77600 million by 2024, from US$ 63400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PCB and PCBA business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PCB and PCBA market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

ATandS

Kingboard

Ellington

Junda Electronic

CCTC

Redboard

Wuzhou Group

Kinwong

Aoshikang

Shennan Circuits

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PCB & PCBA consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PCB & PCBA market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PCB & PCBA manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PCB & PCBA with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PCB & PCBA submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

