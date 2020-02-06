Global PC as a Service Market Future Demand, Growth, Share and Analysis with forecast 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global PC as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global PC as a Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global PC as a Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

PC as a Service is a Personal Computer hardware and optionally software leasing, licensing and delivery model in which personal computer and optionally software (particularly installed on the PC) are leased and licensed on a subscription basis. The subscription often includes services such as staging, imaging, maintenance, fix, logistics services and may also be bundled with helpdesk services, data backup and recovery.

The IT & telecommunications vertical accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The adoption of PCaaS solutions in the IT industry is increasing. Enterprises are shifting PC procurement from CAPEX to OPEX to focus on their core competencies and increase their efficiency. Companies are increasingly adopting PCaaS solutions, which are outsourced by third-party vendors, to reduce their operational costs and increase their revenues. These solutions can be implemented without the need to hire more IT staff.

North America accounted for the largest share of the overall PCaaS market in 2017. However, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increased spending on enterprise IT applications and IT infrastructure by enterprises in developing countries in APAC is one of the key factors driving the growth of the PCaaS market in this region. Moreover, the expanding ecosystem of startups and SMEs in APAC is contributing to market growth.

In 2017, the global PC as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

HP

Dell

Lenovo

Microsoft

HCL

Amazon Web Services

Starhub

Compucom

Utopic Software

Bizbang

Blueally

All Covered

Blue Bridge

Broadview Networks

Computer Generated Solutions

Cwps

Cybercore

Ivision

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software & Software Maintenance

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

IT &Telecommunications

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government

Education

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of PC as a Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

PC as a Service Manufacturers

PC as a Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

PC as a Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

