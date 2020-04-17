Global Patterning Materials Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Patterning Materials Industry Chain market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Patterning Materials Industry Chain market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Patterning is the backbone of scaling, which has reduced the size of the transistor to where it is today, in turn making modern electronic devices increasingly affordable. This report analzyed the materials for patterning.

The global Patterning Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Patterning Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Patterning Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Applied

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

JSR Micro, Inc.

Dongjin Semichem Co., Ltd.

Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

The DOW Chemical Company

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Tok)

Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Merck KGAA

Microchem Corporation

Brewer Science, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

193 NM Immersion Resist

Positive 193 NM Dry Resist

Positive 248 NM Resist

I-Line and G-Line Resist

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive Sensors

DRAM

Glass Printed Circuit Boards

MEMS & NEMS Devices

Others

