Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Industry Analysis Report 2019

With the evolution of digital imaging and diagnosis technology, medical monitors have evolved from the old traditional monitors to digital multi-functional monitors that can track many different vital signs at once, with the added advantages of miniaturization and portability. These monitors are widely used for a diversified functions in hospitals, diagnostics labs, clinics and others.

The patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display screen has witnessed tremendous growth and innovation owing to the huge demand of advanced displays for some products such as cardiac monitors, multiparameter monitors and others. Rise in demand for advanced diagnostic technology with high contrast and best resolution display is expected to boost the patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market globally.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC)

Carestream Health

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Barco NV

Hologic, Inc.

Esaote SpA

EZISURG MEDICAL

Beijing JingJing Medical Equipment

Cook Medical

Medtronic

Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science

Lifetech Scientific Corporation

China Medical Equipment

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare

Beijing Leadman Biochemistry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LED

TFT-LCD

PM-LCD

CRT

PMOLED

AMOLED

Segment by Application

Patient Monitoring Devices

Ultrasound Devices

