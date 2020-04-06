In this report, the Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
With the evolution of digital imaging and diagnosis technology, medical monitors have evolved from the old traditional monitors to digital multi-functional monitors that can track many different vital signs at once, with the added advantages of miniaturization and portability. These monitors are widely used for a diversified functions in hospitals, diagnostics labs, clinics and others.
The patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display screen has witnessed tremendous growth and innovation owing to the huge demand of advanced displays for some products such as cardiac monitors, multiparameter monitors and others. Rise in demand for advanced diagnostic technology with high contrast and best resolution display is expected to boost the patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market globally.
The global Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philips Healthcare
Shimadzu Corporation
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC)
Carestream Health
Hitachi Medical Corporation
Barco NV
Hologic, Inc.
Esaote SpA
EZISURG MEDICAL
Beijing JingJing Medical Equipment
Cook Medical
Medtronic
Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science
Lifetech Scientific Corporation
China Medical Equipment
Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare
Beijing Leadman Biochemistry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
LED
TFT-LCD
PM-LCD
CRT
PMOLED
AMOLED
Segment by Application
Patient Monitoring Devices
Ultrasound Devices
