Global Patch Antenna Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

A patch antenna is a type of radio antenna with a low profile, which can be mounted on a flat surface. It consists of a flat rectangular sheet or “patch” of metal, mounted over a larger sheet of metal called a ground plane.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vishay

INPAQ

Antenova

Johanson Technology

Mitsubishi Materials

Abracon

TAIYO YUDEN

Linx Technologies

Wrth Elektronik

Taoglas

Partron

Yageo

Rainsun

Fractus

Cirocomm

2j-antennae

Microgate

Sunlord

TDK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dielectric Chip Antennas

LTCC Chip Antennas

Segment by Application

IOT

Automotive

Consumer Device

Others

