MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Passenger Information System Market by Transportation Mode (Railways, Airways, Roadways), by Services (Cloud, Professional), by Component (Sensors, Multimedia Devices), by Solution (Display System, Infotainment System) – Forecast 2022” new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Global Passenger Information System Market by Transportation Mode (Railways, Airways, Roadways), by Services (Cloud, Professional), by Component (Sensors, Multimedia Devices), by Solution (Display System, Infotainment System) – Forecast 2022

This report studies the Passenger Information System market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Passenger Information System market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Market Analysis

The passenger information system is a kind of automation system that is specifically deployed and designed by the public transportation systems including the railways, roadways, airways and others for displaying the arrival and departure of the transportation mode scheduled for a particular time frame. This automated system is available in the form of LEDs, information announcement system, display boards, and passenger information mobile application. The growing security concerns at public transports along with growing urbanization are the major factors that is expected to boost the growth of the global passenger information system market in future. The Global Passenger information system market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 21.39 billion by the year 2022 growing at a CAGR of 23.17% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Market segmentation

The Global Passenger information system market has been divided on the basis of services, components, solutions, and mode of transportation. Based on its solutions, the market is segmented as display systems, information announcement systems, emergency communication systems, passenger information mobile applications, infotainment systems among others. On the basis of its components, the Global Passenger information system market is classified as multimedia displays, communication devices, networking devices, sensors among others. Based on its services, the market is sectioned as cloud, integration, professional among others. The modes of transportation in the Global Passenger information system market include railways, roadways, and airways.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Passenger information system market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The major industry players in the Passenger Information System Market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), DTI Group (Australia), Cubic Transportation Systems (U.S.), Infax, Inc. (U.S.), Passio Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Advantech Corporation (Taiwan), Neusoft Corporation (China), Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd (India) among others

