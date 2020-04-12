In this report, the Global Passenger Car Sensors Competition Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Passenger Car Sensors Competition Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sensors are being used in automobiles since 1960s and they have undergone an array of developments with the increasing requirements of the automobile owners. The increasing safety concern among passenger car owners is the key drivers for the passenger car sensors market. Passenger car sensors are mainly used in powertrain, chassis and body control where they monitor temperature, pressure, currents, vacuum and other related factors.

Now, many more engine parameters are actively monitored and controlled in real-time. There are about 20 to 50 that measure pressure, temperature, flow, engine speed, oxygen level and NOx level plus other parameters at different points within the engine. All these sensor signals are sent to the ECU, which has the logic circuits to do the actual controlling.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Denso Global

Delphi Technologies

Allegro Microsystems

Analog Devices

CTS Corporation

Elmos Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

TRW Automotive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Speed Sensor

Position Sensor

O2 & Nox Sensor

Segment by Application

Powertrain/Drivetrain System Sensors

Exhaust System Sensors

Interior/Comfort System Sensor

Safety/Das Sensors

Body Control Sensors

