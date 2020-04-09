Global Parylene Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Parylene market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Parylene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Parylene market status and forecast, categorizes the global Parylene market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Parylene is a common generic name for a unique series of polymers based on paraxylene. It is a polymer created from a chemical compound known as dimer, which is actually a powder. The dimer is then vaporized, made to undergo pyrolysis, transformed into a gaseous state (now a monomer), cooled, and then introduced to a vacuum chamber where it polymerizes and becomes a film. It is the best protective coating in electronic, aerospace and medicinal fields.

Common commercially available parylene mainly contain over parylene N, parylene C and parylene D.

Parylene is the best protective coating in electronic, aerospace, medicinal and other fields. However, limited by technology barrier global parylene industry has a rather high concentration. Parylene is highly monopolized by Kisco, around 69.03% of the production market share is covered by the Kisco.

According to its raw materials, the main raw material is paraxylene, Common commercially available parylene mainly contain over parylene N, parylene C and parylene D. Among them, parylene N is the most popular, which accounts for about 77.72% share in 2015. The companies from China only produce parylene N and parylene C. As for the application, Electronics is the largest consumer and supports the parylene industryâ€™s development.

Although sales of parylene brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The global Parylene market is valued at 77 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Kisco

Galentis SRL

Parylene Coatings Services (Curtiss-Wright)

Stratamet Thin Film

Chireach Group

Penta Technology

Huasheng Group

Jili Chemical

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Parylene N

Parylene C

Parylene D

Others (Parylene SF)

By Application, the market can be split into

Military and Aerospace

Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Parylene capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Parylene manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Parylene are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Parylene Manufacturers

Parylene Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Parylene Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Parylene market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

