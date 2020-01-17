GLOBAL PARTY BALLOONS MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

This report studies the global market size of Party Balloons in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Party Balloons in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Party Balloons market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Party Balloons include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Party Balloons include

Gemar Balloons (Italy)

Pioneer Balloon (USA)

Amscan (USA)

BELBAL (Belgium)

Xingcheng (China)

CTI Industries (USA)

Latex Occidental (Mexico)

Sempertex (Colombia)

Colour Way (China)

Maple City Rubber (USA)

Rubek Balloons (India)

Market Size Split by Type

Latex Balloons

Foil Balloons

Market Size Split by Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Party Balloons market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Party Balloons market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Party Balloons manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Party Balloons with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Party Balloons submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Party Balloons are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Party Balloons market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Party Balloons Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Party Balloons Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Latex Balloons

1.4.3 Foil Balloons

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Party Balloons Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Party Balloons Market Size

2.1.1 Global Party Balloons Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Party Balloons Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Party Balloons Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Party Balloons Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Party Balloons Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Party Balloons Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Party Balloons Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Party Balloons Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Party Balloons Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Party Balloons Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Party Balloons Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Party Balloons Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Party Balloons Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Party Balloons Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Party Balloons Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Party Balloons Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Party Balloons Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Party Balloons Sales by Type

4.2 Global Party Balloons Revenue by Type

4.3 Party Balloons Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Party Balloons Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Gemar Balloons (Italy)

11.1.1 Gemar Balloons (Italy) Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Party Balloons

11.1.4 Party Balloons Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Pioneer Balloon (USA)

11.2.1 Pioneer Balloon (USA) Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Party Balloons

11.2.4 Party Balloons Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Amscan (USA)

11.3.1 Amscan (USA) Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Party Balloons

11.3.4 Party Balloons Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 BELBAL (Belgium)

11.4.1 BELBAL (Belgium) Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Party Balloons

11.4.4 Party Balloons Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Xingcheng (China)

11.5.1 Xingcheng (China) Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Party Balloons

11.5.4 Party Balloons Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 CTI Industries (USA)

11.6.1 CTI Industries (USA) Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Party Balloons

11.6.4 Party Balloons Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Latex Occidental (Mexico)

11.7.1 Latex Occidental (Mexico) Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Party Balloons

11.7.4 Party Balloons Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Sempertex (Colombia)

11.8.1 Sempertex (Colombia) Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Party Balloons

11.8.4 Party Balloons Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Colour Way (China)

11.9.1 Colour Way (China) Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Party Balloons

11.9.4 Party Balloons Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Maple City Rubber (USA)

11.10.1 Maple City Rubber (USA) Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Party Balloons

11.10.4 Party Balloons Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Rubek Balloons (India)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3608375-global-party-balloons-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

