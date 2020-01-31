Global Party Balloon Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Party Balloon Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Party Balloons are air-tight bags made out of latex a light material or foil that can be inflated with air or other gas. The ordinary air, or other gases such as helium, can be forced into them for expansion purposes. Latex balloons are available in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors to delight children and adults at birthday parties and other festive occasions or used as a tool of advertisement.

Latex Occidental accounted for 1.846% of the Global Party Balloon sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 1.129%, 1.116% including CTI Industries and BELBAL.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Party Balloon market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Party Balloon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Party Balloon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Latex Occidental

CTI Industries

BELBAL

Pioneer Balloon

Sempertex

Gemar Balloons

Amscan

Colour Way

Xingcheng

Maple City Rubber

Rubek Balloons

Balonevi

Tailloon

York Impex

Hengli Latex Products

BK Latex

Tongle Latex Products

Guohua Latex Products

Xiong County Shaohua Latex Products

Jaya Latexindo Internusa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Latex Party Balloon

Foil Party Balloon

Segment by Application

Commercial

Commercial

Residential

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Party Balloon Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Party Balloon Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Party Balloon Market.

Key Party Balloon market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

