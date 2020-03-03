Global Particle Therapy Market Overview, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Top Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2025

This research report titled “Global Particle Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Particle Therapy Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Particle Therapy Market.

Particle therapy is a form of external beam radiotherapy using beams of energetic protons, neutrons, or positive ions for cancer treatment. The most common type of particle therapy is proton therapy.

In 2018, the global Particle Therapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Particle Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Particle Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Varian Medical Systems

Ion Beam Applications Sa (IBA)

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Provision Healthcare, LLC

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

Protom International, Inc.

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC.

Danfysik A/S

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Proton Therapy

Heavy Ion Therapy

Market segment by Application, split into

Pediatric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Other Cancers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Particle Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Proton Therapy

1.4.3 Heavy Ion Therapy

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Particle Therapy Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Pediatric Cancer

1.5.3 Prostate Cancer

1.5.4 Breast Cancer

1.5.5 Lung Cancer

1.5.6 Head and Neck Cancer

1.5.7 Other Cancers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Particle Therapy Market Size

2.2 Particle Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Particle Therapy Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Particle Therapy Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Particle Therapy Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Particle Therapy Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Particle Therapy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Particle Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Particle Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Particle Therapy Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Particle Therapy Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

