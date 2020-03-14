Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast: 2018–2024

PD is an idiopathic disease for which the cause of the occurrence is still unknown, hence only symptomatic drugs are available in the market for the treatment. Furthermore, the disorder is diagnosed in the final stages when the majority of the cells that produce dopamine lose their functionality. This is demanding more innovative and novel drugs for the treatment.

Market Analysis: The “Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is analyzed based on two segments – drug class and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. More than 40% of the market is occupied by Europe, with Germany being the major contributor to the market growth.

Drug Class Analysis: Based on drug classes, the market is segmented into levodopa, MAO-B inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, dopamine agonists, anticholinergics, and others. Levodopa is the most attractive drug in the market owing to its highly effective treatment in controlling the motor symptoms throughout the stages of Parkinson’s disease. Recently, in January 2018, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. launched Gocovri for the treatment of dyskinesia in individuals with PD, who are taking levodopa. This is the original drug indicated explicitly for dyskinesia, which is technologically advanced with the long-term use of levodopa.

Key Players: The major players in the market include Novartis, Roche, AbbVie, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, STADA Arzneimittel AG, GSK, Valeant, Merck & Co. Inc., and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Competitive Analysis: New product launch and collaboration are the primary strategies being followed by the market players to maintain their leadership and strengthen the market position. In January 2015, Neuropore Therapies Inc. and UCB S.A. signed a commercialization agreement for NPT200-11. Recently, Impax Pharmaceuticals’ RYTARY and AbbVie’s DUOPA received the US FDA approval for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Other strategies include business partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and a multifaceted pipeline. Recently, in January 2018, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. launched Gocovri for the treatment of dyskinesia in individuals with PD, who are taking levodopa.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of Parkinson’s disease drugs in various regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Stakeholders: