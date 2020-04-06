In this report, the Global Parking Meter Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Parking Meter Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for limited time. Parking meters can be used as a tool for enforcing the street parking policy by municipalities. Parking meters are generally installed in high traffic areas. Parking meters are part of both public and private agencies’ parking management solutions. Public infrastructure such as transit stations, libraries, stadiums, tourist attractions, civic buildings, universities and hospitals generate high parking demand which is major driver for parking meter market. Traffic congestion caused by vehicles is an alarming problem both in developed as well as developing countries.

On the basis of parking mode, the parking meter market can be segmented into pay and display, plate, space and others. Due to greater penetration of pay & display and ease of access, pay & display held the largest market share in 2017.

The global Parking Meter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Parking Meter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Parking Meter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cale Access AB

CivicSmart, Inc.

IPS Group, Inc.

LocoMobi Inc

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

METRIC Group Ltd

Parkeon S.A.S.

Parking BOXX

POM Inc.

Ventek International

Worldwide Parking, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Parking Meters

Parking Kiosks

Segment by Application

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others

