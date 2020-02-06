MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Parking Management System Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Parking management system is a kind of software which is installed in the computer to control the parking management system hardware to manage the parking and help the related people to solve parking problem. The parking management system software has different kinds functions like charging, relieve traffic pressure, smart parking and so on, with the development of the software and the high traffic pressure, the parking management system software will have more functions.

Scope of the Report:

First of all, the parking management system is used to charging for parking, with the demand and technology development, the parking management system’s function is becoming more and more complicated, some parking management system has the function of guidance and even some parking management system can help the city to decrease the traffic pressure.

With the development of the world and China’s economic growth, the car ownership is becoming more and more big, so the demand of parking lot is becoming more and more serious, the traffic pressure also need the parking management system to lighten the traffic pressure, from our report, the increase rate is about 10%, China’s growth is a little higher than 10%, the developed countries is little than 10% due to their relative completed system.

The price of the parking management system has a great range due to the different function, so the client can customize the product according to their own requirements, the parking management system’s gross margin is relative high, the developed countries product’s gross margin is about 50%, the China’s gross margin is high than 50%; there are not import and export.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of this industry. Currently, the Chinese parking management system industry is not only begin to transit to high-end parking management system products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of parking management system brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support should not enter to the parking management system field and the future function is becoming more and more complicated.

The global Parking Management System market is valued at 410 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 650 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Parking Management System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Parking Management System market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Parking Management System market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

Kapsch

Swarco

Siemens

Amano

Q-Free

Thales

Tyco

Xerox

Cubic

Integrapark

Imtech

EDC

Jieshun

Fujica

Dashou

KEYTOP

Shenchuang

Carsafe

OPEN

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-road

Off-road

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Parking Guidence

Tolling System

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Parking Management System market.

Chapter 1, to describe Parking Management System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Parking Management System, with sales, revenue, and price of Parking Management System, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Parking Management System, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Parking Management System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Parking Management System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

