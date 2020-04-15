Global Parenteral Drugs Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Parenteral Drugs Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Parenteral Drugs Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Parenteral Drug (LVP, SVP) is defined as one intended for injection through the skin or other external boundary tissue, rather than through the alimentary canal, so that active substances they contain are administered, using gravity or force, directly into a blood vessel, organ, tissue, or lesion. They are infused when administered intravenously (IV), or injected when administered intramuscularly (IM), or subcutaneously into the human body. A large volume parenteral (LVP) is a unit dose container of greater than 100ml that is terminally sterilized by heat. Small volume parenteral (SVP) is a “catch-all” for all non-LVP parenterals products except biologicals.

Parenteral drugs, whether a small-molecule or biologic-based drug substance, has increased their share of the overall drug market although solid-dosage products still prevail.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ostuka Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Kelun Pharma

Cook Pharmica

Patheon

BAG Healthcare

Beximco Pharma

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

B. Braun

Fresenius

Albert David

BML Parenteral Drugs

Pfizer (Hospira)

Pisa

Ozon Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Aspen Holdings

PSI Ltd

Wintac Limited

AXA Parenterals Ltd

Acebright

Southwest Pharmaceutical

Abbott

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LVP Drug

SVP Drug

＞100ml

＜100ml

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Others

