Global Parental Control Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report provides in depth study of “Parental Control Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Parental Control Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Parental Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parental Control development in United States, Europe and China.

Parental controls are features which may be included in digital television services, computer and video games, mobile devices and software that allow parents to restrict the access of content to their children.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

AVAST Software

Bitdefender

Clean Router

Meet Circle

Webroot

DLink

Dojo

Google

IwantSoft

Kaspersky

KidLogger

McAfee

Mobicip

Net Nanny

Verizon

Sprint

Netgear

OpenDNS

Qustodio

Symantec

T-Mobile

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutes

Residential

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

