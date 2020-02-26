Global Parcel Delivery Market Analysis by Type, Application, Segmentation, Industry Players and Forecast From 2019-2025

The market for Parcel Delivery is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Parcel Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Parcel Delivery sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

In 2018, the global Parcel Delivery market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Parcel Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parcel Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

China Post

Deutsche Post DHL

FedEx

Japan Post Group

La Poste Group

Royal Mail

SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)

TNT Express

UPS

United States Postal Service (USPS)

Yamato Holdings (Yamato Transport)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

other

Market segment by Application, split into

Online trading

Offline trading

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Parcel Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 B2B

1.4.3 B2C

1.4.4 other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parcel Delivery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Online trading

1.5.3 Offline trading

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Parcel Delivery Market Size

2.2 Parcel Delivery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Parcel Delivery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Parcel Delivery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Parcel Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Parcel Delivery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Parcel Delivery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Parcel Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Parcel Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Parcel Delivery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Parcel Delivery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Parcel Delivery Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Parcel Delivery Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

