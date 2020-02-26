Global Parcel Delivery Market Analysis by Type, Application, Segmentation, Industry Players and Forecast From 2019-2025

The market for Parcel Delivery is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Parcel Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Parcel Delivery sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.
In 2018, the global Parcel Delivery market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Parcel Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parcel Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
China Post
Deutsche Post DHL
FedEx
Japan Post Group
La Poste Group
Royal Mail
SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)
TNT Express
UPS
United States Postal Service (USPS)
Yamato Holdings (Yamato Transport)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2B
B2C
other
Market segment by Application, split into
Online trading
Offline trading
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Parcel Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 B2B
1.4.3 B2C
1.4.4 other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Parcel Delivery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Online trading
1.5.3 Offline trading
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Parcel Delivery Market Size
2.2 Parcel Delivery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Parcel Delivery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Parcel Delivery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Parcel Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Parcel Delivery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Parcel Delivery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Parcel Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Parcel Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Parcel Delivery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Parcel Delivery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Parcel Delivery Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Parcel Delivery Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
