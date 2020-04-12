In this report, the Global Para-aramid Fiber Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Para-aramid Fiber Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Para-aramid fiber is a kind of man-made high-performance aramid fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. It is produced by p-phthaloylchloride (TPC) and p-phenylenediamine (PPD) and is used for tires, rubber goods, fiber-optic cable tension members, protective apparel, friction material, construction reinforcement, etc.

There are Kevlar series of DuPont, Twaron & Technora series of Teijin which are commercial para-aramid fibers in Europe.

The Europe production of Para-aramid fiber increases from 27635 MT in 2010 to 37161 MT in 2014. The average growth rate is more than 7.64%. Netherlands is the major manufacturing market in Europe which holds the 75.21% production market share in 2014. Germany is the major consumption market in Europe, which holds the 33.25% consumption market share in 2014. We believe that the Europe total production will increase with the CAGR of 4.66% in the next five years.

The downstream are mainly rubber reinforcements, security protection, tires, frictional and sealing materials. In recent years, these industries demand increase rapidly in Europe which will promote the para-aramid production.

Teijin Aramid

Dupont

JSC Kamenskvolokno

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Para-aramid Filament

Para-aramid Staple Fiber

Para-aramid Shortcut

Para-aramid Pulp

Segment by Application

Rope

Rubber reinforcements

Security protection

Tires

Optical fiber reinforcements

Frictional and sealing materials

Others

