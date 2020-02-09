Global Paperboard Container Manufacturing Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Paperboard Container Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

The paperboard container manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for corrugated and folding paper boxes. There is pressure on paperboard container manufacturers to reduce manufacturing costs and also to use recycled paperboard as raw material to reduce sourcing of pulp by cutting trees. Limited lumber supply was also a major challenge for companies operating in this industry. At the same time, factors such as emerging market growth, increased access to the internet globally and integration of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies are reducing operating costs this allows companies operating in this industry to sell products at lower prices leading to increase in sales and also enables companies to invest in new regions and launch new products, thus contributing to the growth of the market.

The paperboard container manufacturing market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2023. The market for paperboard container manufacturing is fragmented. Major players in the market are International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Packaging Corporation of America and Stora Enso Oyj.

The corrugated and solid fiber box manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the paperboard container manufacturing market in 2018 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from the corrugated and solid fiber box manufacturing segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major drivers for this growth include robust demand for these products from manufacturing companies owing to rising population and urbanization in emerging markets leading to increased demand for FMCG products, consumer durable products and food and beverages companies which extensively use paperboard container products.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the paperboard container manufacturing market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the paperboard container manufacturing market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China was the largest country in terms of value in the paperboard container manufacturing market. India and China are forecast to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as increased competition from the plastic container industry, limited lumber supply and increasing trade protectionism.”

This research report categorizes the paperboard container manufacturing by type. Product types include corrugated and solid fiber box, folding paperboard box manufacturing and other paperboard container manufacturing.

Report Includes:

– 78 data tables

– Comprehensive overview of the global markets for paperboard container manufacturing within the industry

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2014 to 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Regional dynamics of atrial fibrillation for level covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Other emerging markets

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain and Middle East and Africa

– Evaluation of the current trends and market dynamics, especially growth drivers and inhibitors, as well as cohesive government policies and regulatory updates

– A relevant patent analysis within the paperboard manufacturing industry

– Top M&A deals in the container manufacturing regional market including the U.S., Japan etc.

– Company profiles of the major market players as well as their product offerings and revenue details, including International Paper Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Stora Enso Oyj, and WestRock Company”

