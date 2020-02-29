GLOBAL PAPER PACKAGING MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Paper Packaging Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Paper packaging has been existence traditionally and offers lightweight and eco-friendly packaging features. Paper packaging contributes to the environmental sustainability and is less expensive compared to other type of packaging.

Global Paper Packaging market is accounted for a market value of USD xx billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of x% to reach USD xx billion by 2025.

Global Paper Packaging market value, 2016 to 2025 (in USD billion)

Year Market Value

2016 19.54

2017 20.48

2018 21.48

2025 31.01

Global Paper Packaging Market Dynamics:

The concerns for environmental changes and increasing demand for food packaging are driving the market growth in recent years.

Features such as cost-effectiveness, durability, non-toxicity, light-weightiness, and eco-friendly nature of paper packaging will further drive the market growth in the forecast period to 2025.

Deforestation for paper resources is the key restraint for the market growth globally.

Global Paper Packaging Market – Segment Analysis:

Global Paper Packaging market is segmented by product type, and by application type.

By product type the market is segmented as corrugated, paperboard, cartons and folding boxes, and others. Paperboard type is accounted for the major share due to its high strength and increased use in bulk retail packaging.

By application type market is segmented as food, industrial, pharmaceutical and others. Food segment is accounted for the major market share in recent years, mainly due to increasing population with rising economies which driving the demand for packaged food products.

Global Paper Packaging Market – Geographical Analysis:

By Geography the market is segmented in to Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is the leading market for paper packaging in 2017 and is expected to have dominant share over the forecast period to 2025. The growth is supported by increasing innovation in the paper packaging products especially from emerging countries in Asia pacific, besides environmental pressures.

Global Paper Packaging market share, by region, 2017

Region Share

Americas 42%

Europe 20%

Asia Pacific 32%

RoW 6%

Global Paper Packaging Market – Competitive Landscape:

The competition in the industry mainly due the presence of various small and large scale packaging companies globally. The key players in the Paper Packaging market are International Paper Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Evergreen Packaging Inc. and others.

Companies are undergoing acquisitions and mergers to be competitive in the market. For instance, in November 2018, DS Smith has acquired Europac, that has enabled DS to be competitive and strengthened its presence in Europe.

