Global Paper Diaper Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2024

Paper diapers are designed to absorb and retain person’s urine and faces while keeping the skin dry and healthy and to be easily and hygienically disposed of in household solid waste.

A disposable diaper consists of an absorbent pad sandwiched between two sheets of nonwoven fabric. The pad is specially designed to absorb and retain body fluids, and the nonwoven fabric gives the diaper a comfortable shape and helps prevent leakage. These diapers are made by a multi-step process in which the absorbent pad is first vacuum-formed, then attached to a permeable top sheet and impermeable bottom sheet. The components are sealed together by application of heat or ultrasonic vibrations. When properly fitted, the disposable diaper will retain body fluids which pass through the permeable top sheet and are absorbed into the pad.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Paper Diaper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The technical barriers of paper diapers are low, and the paper diapers market concentration degree is relatively higher. As the main markets of paper diapers, United States, West Europe and Japan have developed a mature market for baby care industry and adult incontinence products. Caused by population, consumerism, lifestyle, and consumption capacity, the largest market is United States, which is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the China and India countries enjoyed a magnificent economic growth in recent years, which also lead the growth of these countries. Many experts state Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Egypt and Turkey will be next engine of paper diapers market.

PandG and Kimberly Clark are the largest manufacturer of this industry. They are American companies and its paper diapers production facilities are basically located in China. This factory mainly produces disposable paper diapers, and its location offers convenient condition of labor and transport.

With the economic Growth of globalization, the lifestyle to use adult incontinence products will be spread to the world, and there will be a blue sea in adult caring industry. But the new companies entered in this industry should pay attention to sales channels, especially the online resource, and the marketing strategy will significantly influence the companies’ future.

The worldwide market for Paper Diaper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PandG (Pampers)

Kimberly Clark

Unicharm

SCA

First Quality

Ontex

Kao

Medline

Domtar

Hengan

Chiaus

Daddybaby

Coco

Covidien

Fuburg

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Baby Paper Diaper

Adult Paper Diaper

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shopping Malls

Baby Store

Online Channel

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Paper Diaper market.

Chapter 1, to describe Paper Diaper Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Paper Diaper, with sales, revenue, and price of Paper Diaper, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Paper Diaper, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Paper Diaper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Paper Diaper sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

