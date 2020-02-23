Global Paper and Pulp Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Paper and pulp market is computed by the volume and value of the original pulp used for paper production in the report. There are BSK pulp, BHK pulp and BCTMP, etc. BHK pulp is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 53% of the global production market while BSK pulp is about 41%. And BCTMP is a rare type, represented less than 5% of the total. Paper pulp can be used in printing and writing paper, tissue paper, etc. The printing and writing paper is the main use of the Paper pulp with the share of about 2/3 in the world.

The global average price of paper pulp is in the falling volatility trend, from 712 $/kg in 2012 to 683 $/kg in 2016.

Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Finland, USA, Chile and China are now the key producers of Paper pulp in the world. China is the largest consumption and import country of Paper pulp products in the world in the past few years while the market share is about 1/3 in 2016, and China will keep the leading position in the next few years. Brazil, Canada, Indonesia and Chile are now the most key exporters of paper pulp in the world.