Global Pan Masala Market Size, Status and Forecast 2024

Pan Masala refers to a balanced mixture of betel leaf with lime, areca nut, clove, cardamom, mint, tobacco and many other ingredients. It is prepared with precise measurements so as to maintain a balance of all ingredients while keeping in mind its taste and human health.

Pan Masala acts as a mouth freshener and unlike other Western synthetic pan masala which are made with chemical and petroleum ingredients, the Indian pan masala is considered safer. It is available in hygienic and attractive foil packets (sachets) and tins which are easy to store and carry.

The global average price of Pan Masala is in the increasing trend, from 29.37 USD/Kg in 2012 to 32.37 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Pan Masala includes Pan Masala with Tobacco, Plain Pan Masala, Flavored Pan Masala and other, and the proportion of Pan Masala with Tobacco in 2016 is about 54%, followed by Plain Pan Masala and Flavored Pan Masala.

Pan Masala is widely used in Retail Stores, Supermarket, Online Stores and others. The most proportion of Pan Masala is Retail Stores, and the proportion in 2016 is 67%.

Segmentation by product type

Pan Masala with Tobacco

Plain Pan Masala

Flavored Pan Masala

Other

Segmentation by application

Retail Stores

Supermarket

Online Stores

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DS Group

Manikchand

Godfrey Phillips

Kothari Products

Lalwani Group

A and C- Pan Bahar

Dinesh Pouches Limited

Pan Masala Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

