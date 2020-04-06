In this report, the Global Paints & Coatings Depth Research 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Paints & Coatings Depth Research 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-paints-andamp;-coatings-depth-research-2019



Paint is defined as a paints material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect, decorated or add a specific feature to the surface on which it is deposited.

The paint & coating industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in global and high-end products are mainly from America and Europe. The global paint & coating market will reach about 54346 K MT in 2018 from 43517 K MT in 2013. The average growth rate is about 4.54% during 2013-2018. Paint & coatinging production mainly focuses on China, taking about 39.59% of global market in 2017, followed by the Europe with about 19.10% share. Other regions keep growth rate about 7.77%.The main market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.

Due to the impact of raw material prices, prices of paint & coating keep decreasing, although during this period increased slightly, but still cannot change the overall downward trend in prices, the average price from 3338 USD / MT in 2013 reduced to 3291 USD / MT in 2018.

The global Paints & Coatings market is valued at 178900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 242700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Paints & Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paints & Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Taiho Paint

Berger Paints

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Segment by Application

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

