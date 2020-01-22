Global Painting Tapes Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Painting Tapes Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 119 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Painting Tapes Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Painting Tapes is a type of pressure-sensitive tape made of a thin and easy-to-tear paper, and an easily released pressure-sensitive adhesive. It is available in a variety of widths. It is used in painting, to mask off areas that should not be painted. The adhesive is the key element to its usefulness, as it allows the tape to be easily removed without leaving residue or damaging the surface to which it is applied. The tape is available in several strengths, rated on a 1-100 scale based on the strength of the adhesive. Most painting operations will require a tape in the 50 range. Household masking tape is made of an even weaker paper and lower-grade adhesive.

Scope of the Report:

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Painting Tapes market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Painting Tapes in 2017.

In the industry, 3M Company profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Nitto Denko Corp and Beiersdorf (Tesa) ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.27%, 10.12% and 3.58% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Painting Tapes technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Painting Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 3380 million US$ in 2024, from 2480 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Painting Tapes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corp

Beiersdorf (Tesa)

Shurtape Technologies

Berry Global

Intertape Polymer Group

Scapa Group PLC

Saint-Gobain

Bolex

Advance Tapes

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Foam

Paper

Plastic

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Building and Construction

General Industrial

Aerospace

Others

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Painting Tapes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Painting Tapes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Painting Tapes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Painting Tapes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Painting Tapes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Painting Tapes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Painting Tapes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

