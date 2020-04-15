Global Paint Stripping Equipment Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Paint Stripping Equipment Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Paint Stripping Equipment Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A stripping equipment created to remove paint from paint racks and parts, allowing to perform paint removal in record time cycles for todays market. The “bath” can be activated by ultrasound waves, generating a mechanical action in the parts to be cleaned and increasing the efficiency of the chemical product used in the process.

There was an intrinsic need for new strripping solutions, more environment friendly and for the parts and components to be stripped. Companies performing painting or coating processes needed a solution that woudn´t change the physical properties of their parts and, more than never, a solution that allows to dicrease operating costs and drastically reduce the risk of environmental impact.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coniex

Sofiplast

Foster Chemicals

Thermo-Clean Group

Tierratech

Graco Inc.

Finishing Systems

RAMCO

CS Unitec

Wheelabrator

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mechanical Mixing Type

Ultrasonic

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building

Metal Manufacturing

Others

