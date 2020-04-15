Global Paint Stripping Equipment Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Paint Stripping Equipment Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Paint Stripping Equipment Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A stripping equipment created to remove paint from paint racks and parts, allowing to perform paint removal in record time cycles for todays market. The “bath” can be activated by ultrasound waves, generating a mechanical action in the parts to be cleaned and increasing the efficiency of the chemical product used in the process.
There was an intrinsic need for new strripping solutions, more environment friendly and for the parts and components to be stripped. Companies performing painting or coating processes needed a solution that woudn´t change the physical properties of their parts and, more than never, a solution that allows to dicrease operating costs and drastically reduce the risk of environmental impact.
The global Paint Stripping Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Paint Stripping Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paint Stripping Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Coniex
Sofiplast
Foster Chemicals
Thermo-Clean Group
Tierratech
Graco Inc.
Finishing Systems
RAMCO
CS Unitec
Wheelabrator
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Mechanical Mixing Type
Ultrasonic
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Building
Metal Manufacturing
Others
