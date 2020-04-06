In this report, the Global Paint Remover Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Paint Remover Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Paint remover (also known as paint strippers or strippers) is a mixture liquid consisting of chlorinated hydrocarbons, ketones, esters, alcohols, benzene and other solvents. It utilizes the solvent’s osmotic swelling characteristics to the coverings, with which the paint can be directly peeling or make the coating peeling easier.

The global Paint remover industry mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are WM Barr, Savogran, Dumond Chemicals, Absolute Coatings, Fiberlock Technologies, Sunnyside, Packaging Service Co., Motsenbocker, Akzonobel, Henkel, 3M, Green Products, Hairi Cleaning, Franmar Chemical, PPG (PPG Aerospace), Formby’s, GSP, Certilab, Cirrus, ITW Dymon, EcoProCote, EcoProCote, EZ Strip, Dad’s Easy Spray, Auschem, Kimetsan Group, Changsha Guterui, TIMEASY, and etc.

The impact of technology on paint remover is growing. Innovation is crucial in the development of formulations of paint remover. The reason why the domestic product’s price is relatively lower, is just because the product formulation is relatively old, and the application range is relatively narrow. For example, during the preparation of paint remover, generally will added paraffin. Although it can prevent excessive evaporation of the solvent, but after stripping, paraffin is often left in the surface, and it requires thoroughly remove, which gives a big inconvenience to the following painting.

The global Paint Remover market is valued at 1110 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Paint Remover volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paint Remover market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

WM Barr

Savogran

Dumond Chemicals

Absolute Coatings

Fiberlock Technologies

Sunnyside

Packaging Service Co.

Motsenbocker

Akzonobel

Henkel

3M

Green Products

Hairi Cleaning

Franmar Chemical

PPG (PPG Aerospace)

Formby’s

GSP

Cirrus

ITW Dymon

Rust-Oleum

EZ Strip

Dad’s Easy Spray

Auschem

Kimetsan Group

Changsha Guterui

TIMEASY

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solvent Type

Caustic Type

Acidic Type

Segment by Application

Vehicle Maintenance

Industrial Repair

Building Renovation

Furniture Refinishing

Others

