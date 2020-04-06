In this report, the Global Paint Remover Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Paint Remover Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Paint remover (also known as paint strippers or strippers) is a mixture liquid consisting of chlorinated hydrocarbons, ketones, esters, alcohols, benzene and other solvents. It utilizes the solvent’s osmotic swelling characteristics to the coverings, with which the paint can be directly peeling or make the coating peeling easier.
The global Paint remover industry mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are WM Barr, Savogran, Dumond Chemicals, Absolute Coatings, Fiberlock Technologies, Sunnyside, Packaging Service Co., Motsenbocker, Akzonobel, Henkel, 3M, Green Products, Hairi Cleaning, Franmar Chemical, PPG (PPG Aerospace), Formby’s, GSP, Certilab, Cirrus, ITW Dymon, EcoProCote, EcoProCote, EZ Strip, Dad’s Easy Spray, Auschem, Kimetsan Group, Changsha Guterui, TIMEASY, and etc.
The impact of technology on paint remover is growing. Innovation is crucial in the development of formulations of paint remover. The reason why the domestic product’s price is relatively lower, is just because the product formulation is relatively old, and the application range is relatively narrow. For example, during the preparation of paint remover, generally will added paraffin. Although it can prevent excessive evaporation of the solvent, but after stripping, paraffin is often left in the surface, and it requires thoroughly remove, which gives a big inconvenience to the following painting.
The global Paint Remover market is valued at 1110 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Paint Remover volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paint Remover market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
WM Barr
Savogran
Dumond Chemicals
Absolute Coatings
Fiberlock Technologies
Sunnyside
Packaging Service Co.
Motsenbocker
Akzonobel
Henkel
3M
Green Products
Hairi Cleaning
Franmar Chemical
PPG (PPG Aerospace)
Formby’s
GSP
Cirrus
ITW Dymon
Rust-Oleum
EZ Strip
Dad’s Easy Spray
Auschem
Kimetsan Group
Changsha Guterui
TIMEASY
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solvent Type
Caustic Type
Acidic Type
Segment by Application
Vehicle Maintenance
Industrial Repair
Building Renovation
Furniture Refinishing
Others
