Global Packaging Additives Market Strategies, Trading Operations & Developments

In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an 8-year forecast of the global packaging additives market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the global packaging additives market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in six geographic segments along with an analysis of the packaging additives market for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

This Future Market Insights report studies the global packaging additives market for the period 20182026. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global packaging additives market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global packaging additives market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the packaging additives market. It is followed by the market dynamics and an overview of the market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the packaging additives market. Furthermore, to understand the global packaging additives market, which includes FMI analysis of popularity of the market segment, an attractiveness index with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the markets attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the packaging additives market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis of packaging additives are provided.

The global market for packaging additives is further segmented as per substrate, product type, packaging type, and application. On the basis of substrate, the global packaging additives market is segmented into plastic, metal, paper & paperboard, and other (glass). On the basis of product type, the global packaging additives market is segmented into antimicrobial agents, antifog agents, antistatic agents, clarifying agents, oxygen scavengers, and UV stabilizers. On the basis of packaging type, the global packaging additives market is segmented as flexible & rigid. Further, based on application, the global packaging additives market is segmented as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, cosmetic & personal care, and others.

The next section of the report highlights the packaging additives market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 20182026. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional packaging additives market. Main regions assessed in the report global packaging additives market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. The global packaging additives market evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional packaging additives market for 20182026.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of packaging additives and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the packaging additives market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the packaging additives market is expected to develop in the future. It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse the packaging additives market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across it.

Detailed profiles of companies of global packaging additives market are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key manufacturers and suppliers operating in packaging additives market include AkzoNobel N.V., ALTANA Group, Arkema, BASF SE, ColorMatrix Group, Flint Group, Henkel, Huber Group, Lubrizol Corporation, PPG Industries Inc, Sun Chemical Corporation, Valspar Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, and Evonik.

Key Segments

By substrate, the global packaging additives market is segmented into:

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboards

Others (Glass)

By product, the global packaging additives market is segmented into:

Antimicrobial Agents

Antifog Agents

Antistatic Agents

Clarifying Agents

Oxygen Scavengers

UV Stabilizers

By packaging, the global packaging additives market is segmented into:

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Key Regions

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

